Michael Jackson's Birthday: Top 10 most popular MJ songs

King of Pop, Michael Jackson was born on August 29, 1958. He died of a heart attack at his Los Angeles home on June 25, 2009. On the birthday of Jackson, take a look at some of his most popular songs

Moneycontrol News
August 29, 2021 / 11:57 AM IST
Song: The Way You Make Me Feel | Year: 1987 (Image: YouTube/ Michael Jackson)
Song: Black or White | Year: 1991 (Image: YouTube/ Michael Jackson)
Song: Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough | Year: 1979 (Image: YouTube/ Michael Jackson)
Song: Man In The Mirror | Year: 1987 (Image: YouTube/ Michael Jackson)
Song: Bad | Year: 1987 (Image: YouTube/ Michael Jackson)
Song: Rock With You | Year: 1979 (Image: YouTube/ Michael Jackson)
Song: Smooth Criminal | Year: 1987 (Image: YouTube/ Michael Jackson)
Song: Thriller | Year: 1982 (Image: YouTube/ Michael Jackson)
Song: Beat It | Year: 1982 (Image: YouTube/ Michael Jackson)
Song: Billie Jean | Year: 1982 (Image: YouTube/ Michael Jackson)
Tags: #Entertainment #Michael Jackson #Slideshow
first published: Aug 29, 2021 11:57 am

