Met Gala 2022: Celebrities bring gilded glamour to the red carpet

Moneycontrol News
May 03, 2022 / 07:38 AM IST

Met Gala 2022: The annual benefit in New York is one of world's most high-profile fashion events.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson make a Met Gala appearance together. (Image credit: Reuters) Star couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the annual benefit in New York.  (Image credit: Reuters) Designer Donatella Versace and Singer Cardi B. (Image credit: Reuters) Model Emily Ratajkowski at the 2022 Met Gala.
Indian business personality and socialite Natasha Poonawalla's red carpet look. (Image credit: anaitashroffadajania/Instagram)
first published: May 3, 2022 07:37 am
