Meet the jury for the 75th Cannes Film Festival

AFP

Every year, the Cannes Film Festival selects a jury of eight from the world of cinema to choose the winner of the Palme d'Or and other awards from its main competition. (Image: AFP)This year French actor Vincent Lindon, who won the best actor award at Cannes in 2015 for "The Measure of a Man" and starred in last year's Palme winner "Titane", is presiding with an illustrious team of actors and directors. (Image: AFP)Deepika Padukone | Chosen as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2018, Padukone is a megastar in her native India, where she has appeared in a string of massive commercial hits and picked up multiple awards. The 36-year-old made a foray beyond Bollywood with 2017's "XXX: Return of Xander Cage". She has her own production company and founded a mental health charity, LiveLoveLaugh. (Image: AFP)Rebecca Hall | The British-American has made a name for herself on both sides of the camera, working with leading directors including Woody Allen ("Vicky Cristina Barcelona", for which she received a Golden Globe nomination), Steven Spielberg ("The BFG") and Christopher Nolan ("The Prestige"). The 40-year-old recently made her directing debut with the critically lauded "Passing". (Image: AFP)Noomi Rapace | The Swedish actress gained international fame as the star of the original Swedish version of "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" and its sequels. That landed her roles in a number of big-budget international productions, including "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" and "Prometheus", as well as more offbeat offerings such as last year's folk-horror tale "Lamb". (Image: AFP)Asghar Farhadi | The 50-year-old writer-director is at the forefront of Iran's booming cinema scene with two Oscars under his belt for best international film -- for "A Separation" (which also won the Golden Bear in Berlin) and "The Salesman". Last year, his film "A Hero" took the second place Grand Prix at Cannes. He has also made films abroad, including 2018's "Everybody Knows" starring Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz. (Image: AFP)Joachim Trier | The Norwegian writer-director has established himself as one of Scandinavia's leading filmmakers. He has enjoyed a string of critical successes, culminating in last year's much-loved "The Worst Person in the World", which was nominated for an Oscar and won its star, Renate Reinsve, the acting award at Cannes. It was the third of a loose trilogy about Norway's capital alongside "Reprise" and "Oslo, August 31st". (Image: AFP)Ladj Ly | The French writer-director made his name with 2019's "Les Miserables" about police violence in the Paris suburbs. It was nominated for an Oscar and won best film at the French equivalent -- the Cesar Awards. He has also founded a film school with outposts in Paris, Marseille, Dakar and Madrid. (Image: AFP)Jeff Nichols | The US director has had a number of indie hits, including "Shotgun Stories" and "Take Shelter". He competed at Cannes in 2016 with the moving tale of an inter-racial romance, "Loving", which won a Golden Globe for actor Joel Edgerton. (Image: AFP)Jasmine Trinca | The Italian actress is well-known at Cannes, where she took home the best actress award in 2017 for her part in "Lucky" about a young mother struggling to make ends meet. She made her acting debut in Nanni Moretti's "The Son's Room", which won the Palme d'Or in 2001. At 41, she is not only on the jury this year but also presenting her first film as director "Marcel!" in an out-of-competition screening. (Image: AFP)