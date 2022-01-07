MARKET NEWS

Remembering Irrfan Khan with 10 of his best films

Actor Irrfan Khan, who died on April 2020 after battling brain cancer, was one of the most respected and versatile faces in the global film industry. On his birth anniversary, a look at his most memorable films.

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST
Irrfan Khan is best remembered for playing the title role “Maqbool” in Vishal Bhardwaj’s adaptation of Macbeth. The 2004 film also stars Irrfan, Tabu, Pankaj Kapur and Masumeh Makhija.
The Namesake IMDB
“The Namesake” is a 2006 Mira Nair film, an adaptation of Jhumpa Lahiri’s novel by the same name. The critically acclaimed film portrays struggles of first-generation immigrants from West Bengal to the United States. The film also stars Tabu and Kal Penn.
Paan Singh Tomar | Irrfan Khan won the National Award for best actor for his lead role in “Paan Singh Tomar”. The 2012 film, written and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, is based on the true story of an Indian Olympian who turns into a dreaded outlaw. (Image: Wikimedia)
Irrfan Khan won the National Award for best actor for his lead role in “Paan Singh Tomar”. The 2012 film, written and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, is based on the true story of an Indian Olympian who turns into a dreaded outlaw. (Image: Wikimedia)
In 2013, Irrfan Khan starred in “The Lunchbox”, which won the Grand Rail d'Or at Cannes Film Festival and received a BAFTA nomination. The Ritesh Batra film is about a mistaken delivery in Mumbai's famously efficient lunchbox delivery system, connects a young housewife, played by Nimrat Kaur, to an older man in the dusk of his life (played by Irrfan Khan) as they build a fantasy world together through notes in the lunchbox.
Piku
In “Piku”, Irrfan Khan plays taxi cab owner cum driver Rana who goes on a road trip with a young woman, played by Deepika Padukone, and her elderly father (Amitabh Bachchan) from Delhi to Kolkata. The 2015 film made close to Rs 79 crore at the box office and was not just a commercial hit but also critically acclaimed as it beautifully portrayed a father-daughter relationship and turned out to be a super hit in spite of not being one of the typical Bollywood masala flicks.
Slumdog Millionaire IMDB
Irrfan Khan plays a police inspector in the 2008 film “Slumdog Millionaire” that tells the story of a boy from the slums of Mumbai who is accused of cheating on the Indian version of "Who Wants to be a Millionaire?". Khan and the cast of the film won Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. The Danny Boyle film won eight Oscars. (Image credit: IMDB)
Life of Pi | “Life of Pi” is a 2012 film based on Yann Martel’s novel by the same name. A Indian teenager survives a disaster at sea and is hurtled into an epic journey of adventure and discovery. While cast away, he forms an unexpected connection with another survivor: a fearsome Bengal tiger. Irrfan Khan plays the boy’s father in this Ang Lee film.
POSTER HINDI MEDIUM
Hindi Medium |Irrfan Khan-starrer “Hindi Medium” is a quirky social comment on the education system. A couple from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk aspires to give their daughter the best education and thus be a part of and accepted by the elite of Delhi. The film was a huge hit in China, with collections crossing Rs. 150-crore mark. (Image credit: IMDB)
Homi Adajania’s “Angrezi Medium”, Irrfan Khan’s final film appearance, is a sequel to the successful film, “Hindi Medium”. Khan won a won a posthumous Filmfare Award for his role as a hardworking Rajasthani businessman whose daughter decides to further her studies in London.
Life in a Metro | “Life in a Metro” features six different stories, about nine people, each with different issues and problems, all occurring within the city of Mumbai. Irrfan Khan is part of an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Shiney Ahuja, Kay Kay Menon, Kangana Ranaut, Sharman Joshi and Konkona Sen Sharma.
