India at the Oscars: Big wins for ‘Naatu Naatu’ and ‘The Elephant Whisperers’

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4

Moneycontrol News

Composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and Indian musician Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga took home the Oscar for The Elephant Whisperers in the Documentary Short category.Ram Charan, star of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, was also present at the 95th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. He was accompanied by wife Upasana Kamineni.Deepika Padukone channelled old Hollywood glamour in an off-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown paired with a Cartier necklace. With her hair swept back and subtle makeup, she turned heads on the red carpet.