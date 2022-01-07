MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsEntertainment

Incredible Irrfan Khan: Bollywood icon's most memorable dialogues

Here is remembering one of the finest actors, Irrfan Khan, on his birth anniversary. Khan died in April 2020 after battling brain cancer. His journey as an actor in the Hindi film industry started in 1988 with Mira Nair's 'Salaam Bombay'— a role that he landed while he was still studying at the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD). Let’s take a look at some of his most memorable dialogues.

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2022 / 02:45 PM IST
Remembering one of the finest actor, Irrfan Khan, on his birth anniversary. Khan died on April 2020 after battling brain cancer. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here is remembering one of the finest actors, Irrfan Khan, on his birth anniversary. Khan died in April 2020 after battling brain cancer. (Image: News18 Creative)
His journey as an actor in the Hindi film industry started in 1988 with Mira Nair's 'Salaam Bombay'— a role that he landed while he was still studying at the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD). Let’s take a look at some of his most memorable dialogues. (Image: News18 Creative)
His journey as an actor in the Hindi film industry started in 1988 with Mira Nair's 'Salaam Bombay'— a role that he landed while he was still studying at the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD). Let’s take a look at some of his most memorable dialogues. (Image: News18 Creative)
In 2013 Indian romantic thriller drama film, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Irrfan Khan played the role of Indrajeet Singh, a ragged prince who has lost everything but his pride, pledges to get back his family’s respect. (Image: News18 Creative)
In 2013 Indian romantic thriller drama film, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Irrfan Khan played the role of Indrajeet Singh, a ragged prince who lost everything but his pride, pledged to get back his family’s respect. In this dialog, he says he gets appreciated even for his cuss words.(Image: News18 Creative)
Irrfan Khan played the prominent role of a RAW Agent in D-Day. A team of experts dispatched to bring in the most wanted man in India. The film has some famous dialogues. (Image: News18 Creative)
Irrfan Khan played the prominent role of a RAW Agent in D-Day. A team of experts dispatched to bring in the most wanted man in India. The film has some famous dialogues. In this dialog, he says that not only people, times may also be unfavourable at times. (Image: News18 Creative)
"God made man and tailor made gentleman," another Irrfan Khan's famous dialogue from 'Saheb Biwi aur Gangster Returns'. (Image: News18 Creative)
"God made man and tailor made gentleman," happens to be another famous dialogue from 'Saheb Biwi aur Gangster Returns'. (Image: News18 Creative)
"Galatiya bhirishton kitarah hoti hai, karni nahi padti hojati hai," Irrfan Khan dialogue from D-Day. (Image: News18 Creative)
"Galatiya bhirishton kitarah hoti hai, karni nahi padti hojati hai (Mistakes are like relationships. You don't choose it. It happens.)," says Irrfan Khan in D-Day. (Image: News18 Creative)
In 2014 action film Gunday, Irrfan Khan played the role of a police officer. The film showed the lives of Calcutta's most powerful Gunday, Bikram and Bala, changes when Nandita enters it. Then a counter-force takes charge and a thriller unfolds. (Image: News18 Creative)
In the 2014 action film Gunday, Irrfan Khan played the role of a police officer. The film shows how the lives of Calcutta's most powerful Gunday, Bikram and Bala, changes when Nandita enters it. Then a counter-force takes charge and a thriller unfolds. IN this dialog, he says that a hurt friend is even more dangerous than an enemy) (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bollywood #Entertainment #Irrfan Khan #Slideshow #trends
first published: Jan 7, 2022 02:45 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.