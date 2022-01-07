Incredible Irrfan Khan: Bollywood icon's most memorable dialogues

Here is remembering one of the finest actors, Irrfan Khan, on his birth anniversary. Khan died in April 2020 after battling brain cancer. (Image: News18 Creative)

His journey as an actor in the Hindi film industry started in 1988 with Mira Nair's 'Salaam Bombay'— a role that he landed while he was still studying at the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD). Let’s take a look at some of his most memorable dialogues. (Image: News18 Creative)

In 2013 Indian romantic thriller drama film, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Irrfan Khan played the role of Indrajeet Singh, a ragged prince who lost everything but his pride, pledged to get back his family’s respect. In this dialog, he says he gets appreciated even for his cuss words.(Image: News18 Creative)

Irrfan Khan played the prominent role of a RAW Agent in D-Day. A team of experts dispatched to bring in the most wanted man in India. The film has some famous dialogues. In this dialog, he says that not only people, times may also be unfavourable at times. (Image: News18 Creative)

"God made man and tailor made gentleman," happens to be another famous dialogue from 'Saheb Biwi aur Gangster Returns'. (Image: News18 Creative)

"Galatiya bhirishton kitarah hoti hai, karni nahi padti hojati hai (Mistakes are like relationships. You don't choose it. It happens.)," says Irrfan Khan in D-Day. (Image: News18 Creative)