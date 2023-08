1/5 Sardar Udham Singh, which features actor Vicky Kaushik as its lead, won the Best Picture category in the 69th National Film Awards.

2/5 Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' won the Best Feature Film award at the 69th National Film Awards.

3/5 Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the Best Actress award for their roles in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively at the 69th National Film Awards.

4/5 South superstar Allu Arjun bagged the Best Actor award for Telugu film 'Pushpa: The Rise' at the 69th National Film Awards.