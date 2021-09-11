MARKET NEWS

In Pics | Venice Film Festival: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and others light up the red carpet

After weeks of holding hands on intimate walks, Jennifer Lopez and old flame turned new again Ben Affleck made it official Friday night on the red carpet for the premiere of Affleck's “The Last Duel” at the Venice International Film Festival.

Associated Press
September 11, 2021 / 08:54 PM IST
From Left, Lino Musella, Giuseppe Pirozzi Roberto Ando, and Silvio Orlando pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Il Bambino Nascosto' on Sept 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck pose for photographers upon arrival at the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Lopez and Affleck star in the film 'The Last Duel', which premiered at the Venice Film Festival (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Matt Damon, from left, Ben Affleck and Ridley Scott pose for photographers (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Vincent Lindon, from left, Sandrine Kiberlain and Stephane Brize pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Another World' (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
From left, producer Philip Boeffard , screenwriter Olivier Gorce, Vincent Lindon, Sandrine Kiberlain, Marie Drucker pose with director Stephane Brize, front, for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Another World' (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
Jeremy Piven poses for photographers upon arrival at the Venice Film Festival (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Maya Talem poses for photographers, with a placard that says 'Freedom for Afghan Women!' upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'America Latina' during the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2021. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Kristen Stewart, right, and Pablo Larrain pose for photographers as they arrive for premiere of their film 'Spencer' (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Associated Press
Tags: #Ben Affleck #Entertainment news #Jennifer Lopez #Kristen Stewart #Venice Film Festival
first published: Sep 11, 2021 08:54 pm

