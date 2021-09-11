In Pics | Venice Film Festival: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and others light up the red carpet

From Left, Lino Musella, Giuseppe Pirozzi Roberto Ando, and Silvio Orlando pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Il Bambino Nascosto' on Sept 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck pose for photographers upon arrival at the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Lopez and Affleck star in the film 'The Last Duel', which premiered at the Venice Film Festival (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Matt Damon, from left, Ben Affleck and Ridley Scott pose for photographers (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Vincent Lindon, from left, Sandrine Kiberlain and Stephane Brize pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Another World' (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

From left, producer Philip Boeffard , screenwriter Olivier Gorce, Vincent Lindon, Sandrine Kiberlain, Marie Drucker pose with director Stephane Brize, front, for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Another World' (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Jeremy Piven poses for photographers upon arrival at the Venice Film Festival (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Maya Talem poses for photographers, with a placard that says 'Freedom for Afghan Women!' upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'America Latina' on Sept. 9, 2021. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)