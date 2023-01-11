In Pics: Team 'RRR' shines bright at Golden Globes 2023

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4

Moneycontrol News

Golden Globes 2023: Film composer MM Keeravani poses with the award for Best Song - Motion Picture for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" in the press room at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: AFP)Golden Globes 2023: Actor Ram Charan and filmmaker SS Rajamouli arrive for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: AFP)Golden Globes 2023: Actor Ram Charan and filmmaker SS Rajamouli arrive for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: AFP)Golden Globes 2023: Actor Ram Charan arrives for the ceremony. (Image credit: AFP)