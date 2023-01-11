English
    In Pics: Team 'RRR' shines bright at Golden Globes 2023

    Golden Globe Awards 2023: SS Rajamouli’s "RRR", starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, bagged the Best Song (Motion Picture) for "Naatu Naatu".

    January 11, 2023 / 08:49 AM IST
    MM Keeravani Golden Globes AFP
    1/4
    Golden Globes 2023: Film composer MM Keeravani poses with the award for Best Song - Motion Picture for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" in the press room at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: AFP)
    Ram Charan SS Rajamouli Golden Globes AFP
    2/4
    Golden Globes 2023: Actor Ram Charan and filmmaker SS Rajamouli arrive for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: AFP)
    Ram Charan SS Rajamouli Golden Globes AFP
    3/4
    Golden Globes 2023: Actor Ram Charan and filmmaker SS Rajamouli arrive for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: AFP)
    Ram Charan Golden Globes AFP
    4/4
    Golden Globes 2023: Actor Ram Charan arrives for the ceremony. (Image credit: AFP)
