In Pics | Taylor Swift makes history by claiming top 10 spots on Billboard Top 100

Taylor Swift has made history as the first artist to claim the entire Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100. (Image: News18 Creative)All of these songs are from Taylor Swift’s new studio album Midnights, which released on October 21. (Image: News18 Creative)Swift has surpassed Madonna as the woman with the most top 10s in the history of Billboard’s Top 100. (Image: News18 Creative)American singer-songwriter Taylor Alison Swift was born on December 13, 1989 in West Reading, Pennsylvania. (Image: News18 Creative)At the age of 17, she became the first female country singer to write or co-write a US platinum-certified album. (Image: News18 Creative)In 2008, Swift’s album ‘Fearless’ became the only album from the 2000s decade to spend one year in the top 10. (Image: News18 Creative)Swift’s album ‘Reputation’ made her the first music artist in 2017 to have four consecutive albums sell over one million copies each within a week of debut. (Image: News18 Creative)Swift is the first artist to have five albums debut with over one million units sold. (Image: News18 Creative)2022 ‘Midnights’ is her fifth album to sell over a million copies within debut week. (Image: News18 Creative)