New pics from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's dreamy Mumbai wedding

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Alia and Ranbir got married in Mumbai this afternoon. The couple released first pics from their dreamy wedding on Instagram.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were all smiles after their hush-hush wedding (Image credit: Sachin/News18)
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married at their favourite spot - the balcony where they spent much of their time when they were dating (aliaabhatt/Instagram)
Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt tied the knot at their Bandra apartment, Vastu. The wedding was attended by only close friends and family members (aliaabhatt/Instagram)
Ceremony over, the couple posed for waiting paps. Ranbir then picked up his blushing bride and walked off (Image credit: Sachin/News18)
Alia Bhatt shared photos from the wedding on Instagram. She looked radiant in a cream and gold ensemble - he complemented her perfectly. (aliaabhatt/Instagram)
Alia and Ranbir, who have been dating since 2017, posed for photos after their wedding. The bride and groom both wore Sabyasachi creations on their big day (aliaabhatt/Instagram)