Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 06:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Lockdown has been a blessing in disguise for OTT platforms in India

Since the lockdown came into effect, people are bingeing on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Amid the coronavirus pandemic many countries have imposed a lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19, leading many to rely on Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms for entertainment. Since the lockdown came into effect people are bingeing on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar. The lockdown has helped OTT platforms secure new subscribers. Take a look at how the lockdown has been a blessing for OTT platforms. (Image: News18 Creative)
Amid the coronavirus pandemic many countries have imposed a lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19, leading many to rely on Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms for entertainment. Since the lockdown came into effect people are bingeing on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar. The lockdown has helped OTT platforms secure new subscribers. Take a look at how the lockdown has been a blessing for OTT platforms. (Image: News18 Creative)

India currently has 95+ OTT platforms across video, music, podcasts and audio streaming categories. (Image: News18 Creative)
India currently has over 95 OTT platforms across video, music, podcasts and audio streaming categories. (Image: News18 Creative)

There has been a 35 percent increase in online content consumption in India. (Image: News18 Creative)
There has been a 35 percent increase in online content consumption in India. (Image: News18 Creative)

Leading OTT streaming platforms worldwide. (Image: News18 Creative)
Leading OTT streaming platforms worldwide. (Image: News18 Creative)

Leading local OTT players. (Image: News18 Creative)
Leading local OTT players. (Image: News18 Creative)

Most platforms, including OTT, podcast and gaming, have seen a 30-60 percent increase since early March. (Image: News18 Creative)
Most platforms, including OTT, podcast and gaming, have seen a 30-60 percent increase since early March. (Image: News18 Creative)

Most people are bingeing on Amazon Prime, Hotstar, MX Player and Netflix. (Image: News18 Creative)
Most people are bingeing on Amazon Prime, Hotstar, MX Player and Netflix. (Image: News18 Creative)

Coronavirus impact on segments. (Image: News18 Creative)
Coronavirus impact on segments. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 06:08 pm

