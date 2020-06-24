In pics | Lockdown has been a blessing in disguise for OTT platforms in India

Amid the coronavirus pandemic many countries have imposed a lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19, leading many to rely on Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms for entertainment. Since the lockdown came into effect people are bingeing on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar. The lockdown has helped OTT platforms secure new subscribers. Take a look at how the lockdown has been a blessing for OTT platforms. (Image: News18 Creative)