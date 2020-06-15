In-pics: Here's how Indians want to head out for entertainment in post-COVID-19 India

What do people want while opting for out-of-home entertainment? According to the survey, 81 percent are looking for ticket offers; 69 percent are waiting for big releases. Most of them are looking for a safe environment – with 95 percent demanding safe F&B; 99 percent want deep cleaning of cinema halls, seats and restrooms after every show; and 98 percent want disinfectant tunnels and thermal screeners. (Image: Multiplex Association of India)