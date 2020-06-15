App
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 09:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In-pics: Here's how Indians want to head out for entertainment in post-COVID-19 India

Contact-less movie experience has become the preferred norm, even for entertainment, in post-COVID-19 India, finds BookMyShow’s consumer survey report.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
For live entertainment experiences, 40% of Indians would prefer attending a music concert in smaller groups of 50-100, according to BookMyShow's Back To Out-of-Home Entertainment. Image: Pixabay
1/8

For live entertainment experiences, 40% of Indians would prefer attending a music concert in smaller groups of 50-100, according to BookMyShow's Back To Out-of-Home Entertainment survey. (Image: Pixabay)

BookMyShow surveyed 4,000 active BookMyShow transactors aged between 18-65 years from across 235 cities and towns in India in May. Image: Moneycontrol
2/8

BookMyShow surveyed 4,000 active transactors between 18-65 years across 235 cities and towns in India in May. Here are the findings of the survey:  (Image: Moneycontrol)

Drive-in concerts, intimate tables for 2-4 people are some of the factors that consumers would prefer the most, while attending their favourite events. Image: Twitter
3/8

Drive-in concerts, intimate tables for 2-4 people are some of the factors that consumers would prefer the most, while attending their favourite events. (Image: Twitter)

Representative image
4/8

South India misses its entertainment the most, with 56% of respondents from the region eager to catch their favourite movie and/or concert post the lockdown. (Image: Moneycontrol)

As many as 54% of Indians are eager to get to theatres within 15-90 days of the lockdown lifting while the rest would prefer to step out after 90 days. Image: Moneycontrol
5/8

As many as 54% of Indians are eager to get to theatres within 15-90 days of the lockdown being lifting completely, while the rest would prefer to step out after 90 days. (Image: Moneycontrol)

The report says that 60 is the new 20 as older Indians aged between 54 to 65 years want to get out sooner. Image: Moneycontrol
6/8

The survey suggests that 60 is the new 20, as older Indians aged between 54 and 65 years want to get out sooner. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Representative image
7/8

Male respondents want to head out sooner than female respondents. (Image: Moneycontrol)

What do people want while opting for out of home entertainment? According to the report, 81 percent are looking for ticket offers, 69 percent are waiting for big releases. Most of them are looking for safe environment as 95 percent want safe F&B, 99 percent want deep cleaning of cinema, setas and restrooms after every show and 98 percent want disinfectant tunnel and thermal screeners. Image: Multiplex Association of India
8/8

What do people want while opting for out-of-home entertainment? According to the survey, 81 percent are looking for ticket offers; 69 percent are waiting for big releases. Most of them are looking for a safe environment – with 95 percent demanding safe F&B; 99 percent want deep cleaning of cinema halls, seats and restrooms after every show; and 98 percent want disinfectant tunnels and thermal screeners. (Image: Multiplex Association of India)

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 09:50 pm

tags #Entertainment

