In-pics: Here's how Indians want to head out for entertainment in post-COVID-19 India

Contact-less movie experience has become the preferred norm, even for entertainment, in post-COVID-19 India, finds BookMyShow’s consumer survey report. Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam 1/8 For live entertainment experiences, 40% of Indians would prefer attending a music concert in smaller groups of 50-100, according to BookMyShow's Back To Out-of-Home Entertainment survey. (Image: Pixabay) 2/8 BookMyShow surveyed 4,000 active transactors between 18-65 years across 235 cities and towns in India in May. Here are the findings of the survey: (Image: Moneycontrol) 3/8 Drive-in concerts, intimate tables for 2-4 people are some of the factors that consumers would prefer the most, while attending their favourite events. (Image: Twitter) 4/8 South India misses its entertainment the most, with 56% of respondents from the region eager to catch their favourite movie and/or concert post the lockdown. (Image: Moneycontrol) 5/8 As many as 54% of Indians are eager to get to theatres within 15-90 days of the lockdown being lifting completely, while the rest would prefer to step out after 90 days. (Image: Moneycontrol) 6/8 The survey suggests that 60 is the new 20, as older Indians aged between 54 and 65 years want to get out sooner. (Image: Moneycontrol) 7/8 Male respondents want to head out sooner than female respondents. (Image: Moneycontrol) 8/8 What do people want while opting for out-of-home entertainment? According to the survey, 81 percent are looking for ticket offers; 69 percent are waiting for big releases. Most of them are looking for a safe environment – with 95 percent demanding safe F&B; 99 percent want deep cleaning of cinema halls, seats and restrooms after every show; and 98 percent want disinfectant tunnels and thermal screeners. (Image: Multiplex Association of India) First Published on Jun 15, 2020 09:50 pm