you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 09:28 PM IST

In pics | Check out the most watched films and web series on smartphones

According to latest data by Nielsen, viewership for movies and originals on smartphone continued to grow in May.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 3 is the most watched movie on smartphones. The film is available on Disney+Hotstar. Stuck at home, people started consuming more OTT content on their smartphone since the time the lockdown was announced. This increased viewership for movies and originals on smartphones continued even in May, according to latest analysis by Nielsen. Image: @iTIGERSHROFF
1/10

Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 3 is the most watched movie on smartphones. The film is available on Disney+Hotstar. Stuck at home, people started consuming more OTT content on their smartphone since the time the lockdown was announced. This increased viewership for movies and originals on smartphones continued even in May, according to latest analysis by Nielsen.
Image: @iTIGERSHROFF

Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad is available on Amazon Prime Video. According to Nielsen data, the viewership for movies increased 24 percent between March 21 and April 10 and rose further to 27 percent between April 25 and May 16. Image: @PrimeVideoIN
2/10

Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad is available on Amazon Prime Video. According to Nielsen data, the viewership for movies increased 24 percent between March 21 and April 10 and rose further to 27 percent between April 25 and May 16. Image: @PrimeVideoIN

Angrezi Medium ranks third in the most watched films. The top movies include content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar. Image: @DisneyPlusHS
3/10

Angrezi Medium ranks third in the most watched films. The top movies include content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar. Image: @DisneyPlusHS

Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction is available on Netflix. While smartphone usage saw a gradual drop, it is still up by 11 percent as compared to pre-COVID period, which is from January 13 to February 2. Image: @NetflixIndia
4/10

Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction is available on Netflix. While smartphone usage saw a gradual drop, it is still up by 11 percent as compared to pre-COVID period, which is from January 13 to February 2. Image: @NetflixIndia

Bala is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The growth in movie consumption is more in non-metro markets, which saw the time spent increase by 30 percent between April 25 and May 16 as compared to a 24 percent growth in metros. Image: @ayushmannk
5/10

Bala is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The growth in movie consumption is more in non-metro markets, which saw the time spent increase by 30 percent between April 25 and May 16 as compared to a 24 percent growth in metros. Image: @ayushmannk

Paatal Lok streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The show is the second most watched show on smartphone. Mastram by MXPlayer stands in the first position. Along with movies, Indians are consuming more original web series. Image: @PrimeVideoIN
6/10

Paatal Lok is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is the second most watched show on smartphones. Mastram by MXPlayer remains numero uno. Along with movies, Indians are consuming more original web series. Image: @PrimeVideoIN

Hundred is streaming on DIsney+Hotstar. The viewership for original increased 15 percent between March 21 and April 10 and rose further to 19 percent between April 25 and May 16. In the pre-COVID period, the time spent was only five percent. Image: @DisneyPlusHS
7/10

Hundred is streaming on DIsney+Hotstar. The viewership for original increased 15 percent between March 21 and April 10 and rose further to 19 percent between April 25 and May 16. In the pre-COVID period, the time spent was only five percent. Image: @DisneyPlusHS

Money Heist is streaming on Netflix. Unlike movies, growth in consumption of original web series is higher in metros, which saw 23 percent growth between April 25 and May 16 as compared to 16 percent growth in viewership in non-metro markets. Image: @NetflixIndia
8/10

Money Heist is streaming on Netflix. Unlike movies, growth in consumption of original web series is higher in metros, which saw 23 percent growth between April 25 and May 16 as compared to 16 percent growth in viewership in non-metro markets. Image: @NetflixIndia

Ek Thi Begum (Hindi) streaming on MX Player. Daily time on smartphone in the pre-COVID period was recorded at 16.1 billion minutes, which touched 18.3 billion minutes in the week of May 2. Image: @MXPlayer
9/10

Ek Thi Begum (Hindi) streaming on MX Player. Daily time on smartphone in the pre-COVID period was recorded at 16.1 billion minutes, which touched 18.3 billion minutes in the week of May 2. Image: @MXPlayer

Four More Shots Please! streaming on Amazon Prime Video. In the latest week, which is week of May 16, daily time spent was recorded at 17.8 billion minutes. Video consumption continues to be one of the major activities on smartphones. Image: @PrimeVideoIN
10/10

Four More Shots Please! streaming on Amazon Prime Video. In the latest week, which is week of May 16, daily time spent was recorded at 17.8 billion minutes. Video consumption continues to be one of the major activities on smartphones. Image: @PrimeVideoIN

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 09:27 pm

tags #Entertainment #Slideshow

