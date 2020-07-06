App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 08:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Check out Indian films replaying abroad

Re-releasing films is all about bringing back occupancy in theatres.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
Many Indian films are replaying in overseas markets as theatres have reopened in many countries. From Dubai to New Zealand, audience is back to theatres and moviegoers are watching Indian content as many films have re-released in theatres abroad. Image: Twitter
1/8

Many Indian films are replaying in overseas markets as theatres have reopened in many countries. From Dubai to New Zealand, audience is back to theatres and moviegoers are watching Indian content as many films have re-released in theatres abroad. (Image: Twitter)

Among studios, Zee Studios and Reliance Entertainment have re-released a few films including Dream Girl, Good Newwz, Simmba and Golmaal Again. Image: Twitter
2/8

Among studios, Zee Studios and Reliance Entertainment have re-released a few films, including Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl, Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz, Ranveer Singh's Simmba and Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again. (Image: Twitter)

According to Vibha Chopra, Head of Zee Studios International, Indian films are seeing 10-15 percent occupancy. "For some shows, we are seeing houseful shows but when I say houseful, it is still 30 percent occupancy," she added. Image: Twitter
3/8

According to Vibha Chopra, Head of Zee Studios International, Indian films are seeing 10-15 percent occupancy. "For some shows, we are seeing houseful shows but when I say houseful, it is still 30 percent occupancy," she added. (Image: Twitter)

Experts say that re-releasing films is bring back consumer confidence. According to them, re-releasing will help spread the message that cinemas are safe through word of mouth. Image: Twitter
4/8

Experts say that re-releasing films is helping bring back consumer confidence. According to them, re-releasing will help spread the message that cinemas are safe through word of mouth. (Image: Twitter)

Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 3, which released this year on March 6, was the first Indian movie to be released in the UAE when theatres reopened in the country in the second week of June. Baaghi 3 collected around Rs 1.5 lakh from 15 screens in a week of its release, according to a Box Office India report, a Bollywood news portal. Image: Twitter
5/8

Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 3, which released this year on March 6, was the first Indian movie to be released in the UAE when theatres reopened in the country in the second week of June. Baaghi 3 collected around Rs 1.5 lakh from 15 screens in a week of its release, according to a Box Office India report, a Bollywood news portal. (Image: Twitter)

Along with Bollywood, regional films are also releasing again abroad. Image: Facebook
6/8

Along with Bollywood, regional films are also releasing again abroad. (Image: Facebook)

In the UAE, films like Chal Mera Putt 2 and Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal have collected Rs 75,000 from one cinema and Rs 9,000 from two cinemas, respectively. Image: Facebook
7/8

In the UAE, films like Chal Mera Putt 2 and Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal have collected Rs 75,000 from one cinema and Rs 9,000 from two cinemas, respectively. (Image: Facebook)

Experts say that re-releasing films will definitely be a strategy that will be followed in India as well. Plus, releasing old content will set the stage for new films and big ventures including both Hollywood and Bollywood movies like Sooryavanshi, 83 Biopic, Radhe, Tenet, Mulan, among others. Image: Twitter
8/8

Experts say that re-releasing films will definitely be a strategy that will be followed in India as well. Plus, releasing old content will set the stage for new films and big ventures including both Hollywood and Bollywood movies like Sooryavanshi, 83 Biopic, Radhe, Tenet, Mulan, among others. (Image: Twitter)

First Published on Jul 6, 2020 08:44 pm

tags #Entertainment

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.