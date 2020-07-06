In Pics | Check out Indian films replaying abroad

Re-releasing films is all about bringing back occupancy in theatres. Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam 1/8 Many Indian films are replaying in overseas markets as theatres have reopened in many countries. From Dubai to New Zealand, audience is back to theatres and moviegoers are watching Indian content as many films have re-released in theatres abroad. (Image: Twitter) 2/8 Among studios, Zee Studios and Reliance Entertainment have re-released a few films, including Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl, Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz, Ranveer Singh's Simmba and Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again. (Image: Twitter) 3/8 According to Vibha Chopra, Head of Zee Studios International, Indian films are seeing 10-15 percent occupancy. "For some shows, we are seeing houseful shows but when I say houseful, it is still 30 percent occupancy," she added. (Image: Twitter) 4/8 Experts say that re-releasing films is helping bring back consumer confidence. According to them, re-releasing will help spread the message that cinemas are safe through word of mouth. (Image: Twitter) 5/8 Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 3, which released this year on March 6, was the first Indian movie to be released in the UAE when theatres reopened in the country in the second week of June. Baaghi 3 collected around Rs 1.5 lakh from 15 screens in a week of its release, according to a Box Office India report, a Bollywood news portal. (Image: Twitter) 6/8 Along with Bollywood, regional films are also releasing again abroad. (Image: Facebook) 7/8 In the UAE, films like Chal Mera Putt 2 and Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal have collected Rs 75,000 from one cinema and Rs 9,000 from two cinemas, respectively. (Image: Facebook) 8/8 Experts say that re-releasing films will definitely be a strategy that will be followed in India as well. Plus, releasing old content will set the stage for new films and big ventures including both Hollywood and Bollywood movies like Sooryavanshi, 83 Biopic, Radhe, Tenet, Mulan, among others. (Image: Twitter) First Published on Jul 6, 2020 08:44 pm