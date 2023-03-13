In Pics | All the big wins at the Oscars 2023

Have a look at those who took home the gold at the Academy Awards.
Michelle Yeoh creates history at the Oscars as first Asian star to win best actress for her performance in "Everything Everywhere All At Once". Image Credits: Reuters
MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose pose with the Oscar for Best Original Song for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" in the Oscars photo room at the 95th Academy Awards. Image Credits: Reuters
Kartiki Gonsalves holds the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film for "The Elephant Whisperers" at the Governors Ball following the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards. Credits: Reuters
Edward Berger poses with his Oscar for Best International Feature Film for "All Quiet on the Western Front" in the Oscars. Credits: Reuters
Brendan Fraser accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for "The Whale" during the Oscars. Credits: Reuters