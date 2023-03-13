English
    In Pics | All the big wins at the Oscars 2023

    Have a look at those who took home the gold at the Academy Awards.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 13, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

    Michelle Yeoh creates history at the Oscars as first Asian identifying star to win best actress for her performance in "Everything All At Once" Image Credits:Reuters Michelle Yeoh creates history at the Oscars as first Asian star to win best actress for her performance in "Everything Everywhere All At Once". Image Credits: Reuters

    M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose pose with the Oscar for Best Original Song for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" in the Oscars photo room at the 95th Academy Awards. Image Credits: Reuters MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose pose with the Oscar for Best Original Song for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" in the Oscars photo room at the 95th Academy Awards. Image Credits: Reuters

    Kartiki Gonsalves holds the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film for "The Elephant Whisperers" at the Governors Ball following the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards. Credits: Reuters Kartiki Gonsalves holds the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film for "The Elephant Whisperers" at the Governors Ball following the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards. Credits: Reuters

    Edward Berger poses with his Oscar for Best International Feature Film for "All Quiet on the Western Front" in the Oscars. Credits: Reuters Edward Berger poses with his Oscar for Best International Feature Film for "All Quiet on the Western Front" in the Oscars. Credits: Reuters

    Brendan Fraser accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for "The Whale" during the Oscars. Credits: Reuters Brendan Fraser accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for "The Whale" during the Oscars. Credits: Reuters

