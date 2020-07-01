In Pics | Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan on Oscars list of new members; a look at the new members

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has invited 819 artists and executives from 68 countries to join the organization in 2020. Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, casting director Nandini Shrikent and costume designer Neeta Lulla are among those who received the invitation. The Academy said that the new invitees include 36 percent of people of colour and 45 percent women to bring more diversity in its voting. Those who accept the invitation will have voting rights at the 93rd Academy Awards. These are the 15 celebrities from the list of 819 who have been invited as members. (Image: oscars.org)