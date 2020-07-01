In Pics | Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan on Oscars list of new members; a look at the new members

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said the new invitees include 36 percent of people of colour and 45 percent women to bring more diversity in its voting. Those who accept the invitation will have voting rights at the 93rd Academy Awards.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has invited 819 artists and executives from 68 countries to join the organization in 2020. Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, casting director Nandini Shrikent and costume designer Neeta Lulla are among those who received the invitation. The Academy said that the new invitees include 36 percent of people of colour and 45 percent women to bring more diversity in its voting. Those who accept the invitation will have voting rights at the 93rd Academy Awards. These are the 15 celebrities from the list of 819 who have been invited as members. (Image: oscars.org)
Hrithik Roshan | Indian Actor | Recognised work: “Super 30,” “Jodhaa Akbar” (Image: Twitter @iHrithik)
Alia Bhatt | Indian Actress | Recognised work: “Gully Boy,” “Raazi” (Image: Twitter)
Choi Woo-Shik | Korian-Canadian Actor | Recognised work: “Parasite,” “The Divine Fury” (Image: Reuters)
Mackenzie Davis | Canadian Actress | Recognised work: “Terminator: Dark Fate,” “Tully” (Image: Reuters)
Florence Pugh | English Actress | Recognised work: “Little Women,” “Lady Macbeth” (Image: Reuters)
Pierfrancesco Favino | Italian Actor | Recognised work: “The Traitor,” “Rush” (Image: Reuters)
Thomasin McKenzie | New Zealand Actress | Recognised work: “Jojo Rabbit,” “Leave No Trace” (Image: imdb.com)
Nandini Shrikent | Casting Director, India | Recognised work: “Gully Boy,” “Life of Pi” (Image: imdb.com)
Óscar Faura | Spanish Cinematographer | Recognised work: “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” “The Imitation Game” (Image: GettyImages)
Trent Opaloch | Canadian Cinematographer | Recognised work: “Avengers: Endgame,” “District 9” (Image: imdb.com)
Neeta Lulla | Indian Costume Designer | Recognised work: “Jodhaa Akbar,” “Devdas” (Image: Reuters)
Amy Westcott | Costume Designer | Recognised work: “Black Swan,” “The Wrestler” (Image: Getty Images)
Ali Abbasi | Iranian Film Director | Recognised work: “Border,” “Shelley” (Image: Reuters)
Kathleen Hepburn | Canadian screenwriter and Film Director | Recognised work: “The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open,” “Never Steady, Never Still” (Image: Reuters)
Nishtha Jain | Documentary, India | Recognised work: “Gulabi Gang,” “Lakshmi and Me” (Image: Getty Images)
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 06:56 pm