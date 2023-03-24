In Pics: A look at how South Indian cinema is giving Bollywood a run for its money

The song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the hit Telugu film RRR made history by becoming the first Indian film song to win an Oscar and a Golden Globe.
For a long time, Bollywood has been the most visible part of the Indian film industry, but that hegemony is now waning.
South Indian cinema has stolen a march over Bollywood when it comes to box office numbers.
South Indian film industry accounts for six of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2022.
For the very first time, two South Indian stars have made it to the list of India’s 25 most valued celebrities.
Cumulative brand value of 25 most valued celebrities in India is $1.6 billion.