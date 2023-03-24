English
    In Pics: A look at how South Indian cinema is giving Bollywood a run for its money

    South Indian cinema has seen a remarkable rise over the past couple of years, and is giving Bollywood a run for its money.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 24, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST
    1/6
    The song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the hit Telugu film RRR made history by becoming the first Indian film song to win an Oscar and a Golden Globe.
    2/6
    For a long time, Bollywood has been the most visible part of the Indian film industry, but that hegemony is now waning.
    3/6
    South Indian cinema has stolen a march over Bollywood when it comes to box office numbers.
    4/6
    South Indian film industry accounts for six of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2022.
    5/6
    For the very first time, two South Indian stars have made it to the list of India’s 25 most valued celebrities.
    6/6
    Cumulative brand value of 25 most valued celebrities in India is $1.6 billion.
    first published: Mar 24, 2023 06:47 pm