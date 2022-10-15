In photos | Hagrid actor Robbie Coltrane's other roles: Criminal psychologist, mafia head

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who won wide praise for portraying the lovable Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series, died at 72 on October 14. (Image credit: @thisisbwright/Twitter)While most fans remembered how he played Hagrid with so much heart, he was compelling in many other roles as well. (Image credit: @TomFelton/Twitter).Outside the ‘Harry Potter’ universe, one of Coltrane’s best-known roles is criminal psychologist Dr Edward Fitz in the 1993 TV series ‘Cracker’. (Image credit: ITV)In the 1995 James Bond film ‘Goldeneye’, he portrayed Russian mafia head Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky. He returned in that role in ‘The World Is Not Enough’. (Image credit: Getty Images).Coltrane starred with Eric Idle in 1990 British comedy ‘Nuns on the Run’ about two criminals who hide from their boss in a nuns' teacher training school. (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)Coltrane was the protagonist in the 1987 BBC drama about the ups and downs of a legendary rock n’ roll band. The show earned him his first BAFTA nomination. (Image credit: BBC Scotland)