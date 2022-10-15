 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In photos | Hagrid actor Robbie Coltrane's other roles: Criminal psychologist, mafia head

Oct 15, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane passed away on October 14. Here is a look at his best-known roles.

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who won wide praise for portraying the lovable Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series, died at 72 on October 14. (Image credit: @thisisbwright/Twitter) While most fans remembered how he played Hagrid with so much heart, he was compelling in many other roles as well. (Image credit: @TomFelton/Twitter). Outside the ‘Harry Potter’ universe, one of Coltrane’s best-known roles is criminal psychologist Dr Edward Fitz in the 1993 TV series ‘Cracker’. (Image credit: ITV) In the 1995 James Bond film ‘Goldeneye’, he portrayed Russian mafia head Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky. He returned in that role in ‘The World Is Not Enough’. (Image credit: Getty Images).
Coltrane starred with Eric Idle in 1990 British comedy ‘Nuns on the Run’ about two criminals who hide from their boss in a nuns' teacher training school. (Image credit: 20th Century Fox) Coltrane was the protagonist in the 1987 BBC drama about the ups and downs of a legendary rock n’ roll band. The show earned him his first BAFTA nomination. (Image credit: BBC Scotland)
