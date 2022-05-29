 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosTrendsEntertainment

In photos: Deepika Padukone's white saree look for Cannes closing ceremony

Moneycontrol News
May 29, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST

Cannes Film Festival: Deepika Padukone was a part of the Cannes jury this year.

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone attended the closing ceremony of the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 28 in a stunning white saree. (Image credit: AFP)

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone attended the closing ceremony of the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 28 in a stunning white saree. (Image credit: AFP) The actor's ruffle-detail outlet was a custom piece from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. (Image credit: AFP) Deepika Padukone was a part of the Cannes jury this year. (Image credit: AFP) Her red carpet fashion was closely watched. (Image credit: AFP)
The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival lasted from May 17 to May 28.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Cannes #Cannes Film Festival 2022 #Deepika Padukone #Slideshows
first published: May 29, 2022 11:15 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.