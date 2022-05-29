English
    In photos: Deepika Padukone's white saree look for Cannes closing ceremony

    Cannes Film Festival: Deepika Padukone was a part of the Cannes jury this year.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 29, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST
    1
    Bollywood star Deepika Padukone attended the closing ceremony of the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 28 in a stunning white saree. (Image credit: AFP)
    The
    The actor's ruffle-detail outlet was a custom piece from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. (Image credit: AFP)
    Dee
    Deepika Padukone was a part of the Cannes jury this year. (Image credit: AFP)
    her
    Her red carpet fashion was closely watched. (Image credit: AFP)
    The
    The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival lasted from May 17 to May 28.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Cannes #Cannes Film Festival 2022 #Deepika Padukone #Slideshows
    first published: May 29, 2022 11:15 am
