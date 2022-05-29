In photos: Deepika Padukone's white saree look for Cannes closing ceremony

May 29, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone attended the closing ceremony of the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 28 in a stunning white saree. (Image credit: AFP)

The actor's ruffle-detail outlet was a custom piece from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. (Image credit: AFP)

Deepika Padukone was a part of the Cannes jury this year. (Image credit: AFP)

Her red carpet fashion was closely watched. (Image credit: AFP)