In photos: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and other celebrities ringing in 2023

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 01, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST

From lavish parties to intimate gatherings, see how celebrities marked the end of 2023.

Happy New Year 2023!

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed the New Year in Dubai. (Image credit: Virat Kohli/Instagram) Actors Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani with designer Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Karan Johar in Dubai. (Image credit: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) Star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated New Year with their family and friends. (Image credit: Alia Bhatt/Instagram) Actor Kareena Kapoor seen at a New Year party. (Image credit: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal rang in New Year together. (Image credit: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
