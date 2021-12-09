IMDb's top 10 most popular Indian web series: 'Aspirants', 'The Family Man' and more

1. Aspirants | Aspirants is the story of the journey of three UPSC (public service competitive exams in India) aspirants and their friendship against all odds.

(Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by theviralfever)

2. Dhindora | Dhindora revolves around Bhuvan and his family's everyday lives, when an unexpected purchase leads to a series of events and depicts every common man's larger than life dreams.

3. The Family Man |The Manoj Bajpayee-starrer features a man from the National Investigation Agency trying to protect the nation from terrorism, but he also needs to keep his family safe from his secret job.(Image- Twitter-@BajpayeeManoj)

4. The Last Hour |A mysterious young shaman, on the run protecting a secret gift, joins hands with a seasoned city cop to hunt down a dangerous figure from his dark past. But when he falls for the cop's young daughter, he is torn between duty and love. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by sanjaykapoor2500)

5. Sunflower | A quirky murder mystery based in a housing society called Sunflower. Its simpleton resident Sonu dives headlong into a murder mystery and becomes the chief suspect. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by ranvirshorey)

6. Candy | In misty Rudrakund, the brutal murder of a school student pushes troubled teacher Jayant Parekh and cop Ratna Sankhawar to unravel a web of sinister secrets involving rave parties, cold cases, a demon in the woods and a hallucinogen, Candy. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by ronitboseroy)

7. Ray | From a satire to a psychological thriller, four short stories from celebrated auteur and writer Satyajit Ray are adapted for the screen in this series. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by harshvarrdhankapoor)

8. Grahan |It's 1984 - a tender love story succumbs to the anti-Sikh riots. It's 2016 - IPS officer Amrita Singh uncovers a secret connecting that past to her present.

(Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by shajha26)

9. November Story | A celebrated crime novelist suffering from Alzheimer's is found at a murder scene with no memory of what happened. Now, it is up to his daughter to save him.