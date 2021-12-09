MARKET NEWS

IMDb's top 10 most popular Indian web series: 'Aspirants', 'The Family Man' and more

TVF show “Aspirants” and YouTuber Bhuvan Bam’s “Dhindora” have topped the list of web series of 2021, announced by IMDb. IMDb, the world's most popular source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, has unveiled the top ten movies and TV shows in India that were most popular with IMDb users this year.

Moneycontrol News
December 09, 2021 / 06:03 PM IST
1. Aspirants | Aspirants is the story of the journey of three UPSC (public service competitive exams in India) aspirants and their friendship against all odds. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by theviralfever)
Dhindora
2. Dhindora | Dhindora revolves around Bhuvan and his family's everyday lives, when an unexpected purchase leads to a series of events and depicts every common man's larger than life dreams.
The Family Man poster (Image: Twitter/@BajpayeeManoj)
3. The Family Man |The Manoj Bajpayee-starrer features a man from the National Investigation Agency trying to protect the nation from terrorism, but he also needs to keep his family safe from his secret job.(Image- Twitter-@BajpayeeManoj)
4. The Last Hour |A mysterious young shaman, on the run protecting a secret gift, joins hands with a seasoned city cop to hunt down a dangerous figure from his dark past. But when he falls for the cop's young daughter, he is torn between duty and love. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by sanjaykapoor2500)
5. Sunflower | A quirky murder mystery based in a housing society called Sunflower. Its simpleton resident Sonu dives headlong into a murder mystery and becomes the chief suspect. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by ranvirshorey)
6. Candy | In misty Rudrakund, the brutal murder of a school student pushes troubled teacher Jayant Parekh and cop Ratna Sankhawar to unravel a web of sinister secrets involving rave parties, cold cases, a demon in the woods and a hallucinogen, Candy. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by ronitboseroy)
7. Ray | From a satire to a psychological thriller, four short stories from celebrated auteur and writer Satyajit Ray are adapted for the screen in this series. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by harshvarrdhankapoor)
8. Grahan |It's 1984 - a tender love story succumbs to the anti-Sikh riots. It's 2016 - IPS officer Amrita Singh uncovers a secret connecting that past to her present. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by shajha26)
9. November Story | A celebrated crime novelist suffering from Alzheimer's is found at a murder scene with no memory of what happened. Now, it is up to his daughter to save him.
10. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 | Set during the 2008 Mumbai attacks, it follows the staff of Bombay General Hospital and their travails during the fateful night of November 26, 2008. (Image credit: IMDb)
Tags: #Aspirants #IMDB #Slideshow #The Family Man #The Viral Fever
first published: Dec 9, 2021 05:59 pm

