In photos: Looks from the Grammys 2023 red carpet

1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9

Read More

Cardi B in Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta's design. (Image credit: AFP)Taylor Swift walked the red carpet in a deep blue sparky gown. (Image credit: Reuters)Lizzo, Record of the Year winner, wore an orange dress with an elaborate flowered cape. (Image credit: Reuters)Harry Styles, best album winner, sported shiny, patterned dungarees on the red carpet. (Image credit: Reuters)Sam Smith and Kim Petras made a dramatic red carpet entrance. (Image credit: Reuters)Paris Hilton made a sparkly appearance at the 65th Grammy Awards. (Image credit: Reuters)Ricky Kej, Bengaluru-based musician, brought ethnic Indian style to the Grammys red carpet. (Image credit: Reuters)Kacey Musgraves on the red carpet. (Image credit: Reuters)Model Blac Chyna (left) and rapper Dencia at the Grammy Awards 2023. (Image credit: Reuters)