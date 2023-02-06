 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosTrendsEntertainment

In photos: Looks from the Grammys 2023 red carpet

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 06, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

Grammy Awards 2023: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and more stars at the year's biggest music event.

Grammy Awards 2023: The standout fashion moments.

1/9
Cardi B in Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta's design. (Image credit: AFP)
2/9
Taylor Swift walked the red carpet in a deep blue sparky gown. (Image credit: Reuters)
3/9
Lizzo, Record of the Year winner, wore an orange dress with an elaborate flowered cape. (Image credit: Reuters)
4/9
Harry Styles, best album winner, sported shiny, patterned dungarees on the red carpet. (Image credit: Reuters)
5/9
Sam Smith and Kim Petras made a dramatic red carpet entrance. (Image credit: Reuters)
6/9
Paris Hilton made a sparkly appearance at the 65th Grammy Awards. (Image credit: Reuters)
7/9
Ricky Kej, Bengaluru-based musician, brought ethnic Indian style to the Grammys red carpet. (Image credit: Reuters)
8/9
Kacey Musgraves on the red carpet. (Image credit: Reuters)
9/9
Model Blac Chyna (left) and rapper Dencia at the Grammy Awards 2023. (Image credit: Reuters)