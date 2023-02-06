English
    In photos: Looks from the Grammys 2023 red carpet

    Grammy Awards 2023: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and more stars at the year's biggest music event.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST
    Cardi B
    1/9
    Cardi B in Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta's design. (Image credit: AFP)
    Taylor Swift walked the red carpet in a deep blue sparky gown
    2/9
    Taylor Swift walked the red carpet in a deep blue sparky gown. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Lizzo
    3/9
    Lizzo, Record of the Year winner, wore an orange dress with an elaborate flowered cape. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Ha
    4/9
    Harry Styles, best album winner, sported shiny, patterned dungarees on the red carpet. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Sam Smith and
    5/9
    Sam Smith and Kim Petras made a dramatic red carpet entrance. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Paris
    6/9
    Paris Hilton made a sparkly appearance at the 65th Grammy Awards. (Image credit: Reuters)
    In
    7/9
    Ricky Kej, Bengaluru-based musician, brought ethnic Indian style to the Grammys red carpet. (Image credit: Reuters)
    K
    8/9
    Kacey Musgraves on the red carpet. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Rappers
    9/9
    Model Blac Chyna (left) and rapper Dencia at the Grammy Awards 2023. (Image credit: Reuters)