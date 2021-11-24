Grammy Awards: Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, others nominated

Jazz musician Jon Batiste led nominations for the Grammy Awards with 11 nods. He was followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R with eight apiece. (File image: Reuters)

Jon Batiste and Justin Bieber will compete for the top prize - album of the year – at the Grammy Awards along with Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, H.E.R, Kanye West, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, newcomer Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift, organizers said. (File image)

Tony Bennett, 95, who has Alzheimer's disease, and Lady Gaga got five nods for their Cole Porter duets album "Love for Sale," which is expected to be Bennett's last. (File image: Reuters)

K-pop band BTS has also been nominated for the 2022 Grammy Awards. Its smash hit “Butter” has earned a nod for 2022 Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. (File image: Reuters)

Olivia Rodrigo who burst onto the US charts in January when her single “Drivers License” went viral, got seven nods, including best album (“Sour”), best new artist, record of the year and song of the year. (File image: Reuters)

Billie Eilish ("Happier Than Ever"), Olivia Rodrigo ("Drivers License"), Justin Bieber ("Peaches") and Jon Batiste ("Freedom") were among the 10 nominees for record of the year, along with Swedish band Abba's new comeback single, "I Still Have Faith in You." (File image: Reuters)

Rapper Jay-Z rose to the top of the list of artists with the most Grammy nominations, hitting a lifetime total of 83 that put him just ahead of former Beatle Paul McCartney. The three latest nominations for Jay-Z came for collaborations with other artists. (File image: Reuters)