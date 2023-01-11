 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Golden Globes 2023: Best 'grey carpet' looks

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Jan 11, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST

Golden Globes 2023: Here's a quick look at how the stars walked the "grey carpet".

Lily James arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday.

1/5
Billy Porter arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday.
2/5
Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday.
3/5
4/5
Jenna Ortega arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday.
5/5
Quinta Brunson poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy for "Abbott Elementary" at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday.
TAGS: #Golden Globes #Golden Globes 2023 #Golden Globes Award #Slideshow
first published: Jan 11, 2023 10:58 am