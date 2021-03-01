English
Golden Globe Awards 2021 | Here’s the complete list of winners

With homebound nominees appearing by remote video and hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on different sides of the country, a very socially distanced 78th Golden Globe Awards trudged on in the midst of the pandemic. The night's top movie honors went to Chloe Zhao and her film 'Nomadland' and Sacha Baron Cohen and his film 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'.

Moneycontrol News
March 01, 2021 / 03:35 PM IST
The 78th Golden Globes virtual, bicoastal awards was held on February 28 as nominees Zoomed in from around the world. With homebound nominees appearing by remote video and hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on different sides of the country, a very socially distanced 78th Golden Globe Awards trudged on in the midst of the pandemic. The night's top movie honors went to Chloe Zhao and her film 'Nomadland' and Sacha Baron Cohen and his film 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'. Here’s the list of Golden Globe Awards winners. (Image: Twitter @goldenglobes)
Moneycontrol News
first published: Mar 1, 2021 03:35 pm

