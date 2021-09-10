Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: These movies are releasing on OTT today

'Seetimaarr' is a sports action film directed by Sampath Nandi whose second-time association with Gopichand after 'Goutham Nanda'. The film produced by Srinivasa Chitturi stars Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles. It is scheduled to release on 10th September 2021. (Image: Facebook)

Tuck Jagdish is an action family drama written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Shine screens. The film, which stars Nani, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Jagapathi Babu in the prominent roles, is scheduled to release on 10th September on an OTT. (Image: Facebook)

‘God Saithan and Technology’ aka GST is a Telugu film that stars newcomers Anandh Krishna, Ashok, Swati Mandal, Nandu, and others playing important characters. This is a horror cum rational film written and directed by Komari Janakiran and produced by Komari Janaiah Naidu. It is gearing up for a release this weekend on September 10th across Telugu states. (Image: Facebook)

Jathiya Rahadari is one more Telugu movie that is getting released this weekend that talks about the 'lockdown struggles of the poor daily wagers'. The film is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Narasimha Nandi starring Mamtha and Madhu Chitti. The film is being produced by Thummalapalli Rama Sathyanarayana and shot by Murali Mojan Reddy, and edited by KV Nagireddy. This film is also getting released this weekend. (Image: Facebook)

Srushti is a new Telugu film directed by the debutant Kishore Kumar Y that stars new actors Ravi Srivatha, Likitha, Hasini Rai, and Rohit Reddy playing the primary roles. The film is reported to be a thriller with a hidden social message about the ongoing rapes, murders, and attacks against women these days. This film is also slated for September 10th release. (Image: Facebook)

Thalaivii is an upcoming multilingual biographical film about the life of Tamil actress turned politician J Jayalalitha. Kangana Ranaut is playing the role of Jayalalithaa opposite Aravind swami, who plays the role of MGR. The film was written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, Madhan Karky, and Rajat Arora and directed by AL Vijay under the direction of Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh. The film that has been postponed several times due to Covid-19 has been released on September 10th, 2021 (Image: Facebook)

Laabam is an upcoming Telugu-dubbed Tamil film that was written and directed by SP Janathan starring Vijay Sethupathi, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika, and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles. The film director died of cardiac arrest in March 2021, and this is his posthumous release. The film is slated for 9th September in Tamil and Telugu that has the music by D Imman and produced by Vijay Sethupathi under the banner Sethupathi productions in association with 7C’s Entertainment Pvt Ltd. (Image: Facebook)

Malignant: Not just Telugu and Tamil films but four Hollywood films are also releasing this weekend on 10th September that includes an American horror film 'Malignant' directed by James Wan. The film stars Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, and Michole Briana White in prominent roles. Known for his horror genre films, James Wan was the co-creator of deadly scary 'Saw', 'Insidious' franchises, and the second-highest-grossing horror franchise 'The Conjuring Universe'.(Image: Facebook)

It is an American computer-animated adventure comedy film that was produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Universal Pictures. It is a sequel to 2013 The Croods. The film is directed by Joel Crawford that has received a super hit talk in the USA market where it was released on November 25, 2020. The movie is coming a little late to India due to Covid-19 on September 10 (Image: Facebook)

The Boss Baby: Family Business is he 2nd installment of the computer-animated comedy film 'The Boss Baby' franchise that is produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Universal Pictures. The film is scheduled to be released next week internationally but got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Image: Facebook)