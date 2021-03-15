From Radhe to Bell Bottom, take a look at Bollywood's 2021 release calendar

Roohi, which released on March 11, became the first major Bollywood release of 2021. Before Roohi, only smaller films released in theatres due to COVID-19 impact on the exhibition business. (Image: Twitter)

Bollywood will see its first clash of 2021 on March 19 when John Abraham's Mumbai Saga will release along side Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. (Image: Twitter)

The sequel of 2005-hit Bunty Aur Babli will release on April 23. Along with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee, the film features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. (Image: Twitter).

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's first film in 2021 will be Chehre which also stars Emraan Hashmi. The film will release in theatres on April 30. (Image: Twitter.)

Salman Khan earlier this year had taken to Twitter to announce the theatrical release of Radhe which was a huge relief for exhibitors who are still under pressure due to the COVID-19 impact. Radhe will release in theatres on May 13. Image: Twitter.

Eid, which always has been a lucrative period for producers, will see two major films releasing in theatres back to back. After Radhe, moviegoers will have a choice to watch John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 that will hit theatres on May 14. (Image: Twitter.)

It will be an action-packed May with three big star releases: Radhe, Satyameva Jayate 2 and Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom. Bell Bottom will release in theatres on May 28. (Image: Twitter)

One of the most awaited films which was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak will now be releasing in theatres on June 4. (Image: Twitter)

It was Yash Raj Films that had announced their release schedule this year that shaped up Bollywood's 2021 release calendar. One film coming from the house of YRF is Shamshera, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, among others. The film will hit theatres on June 25. (Image: Twitter)

The first female-led film in 2021 will be Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi which will release in theatres on July 30. (Image: Twitter)

After 83, Ranveer Singh will be back on the big screen with Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar which will hit theatres on August 27. (Image: Twitter)

Another female-led film will be by actress Kangana Ranaut who will be coming on the big screen with Dhaakad on October 1. (Image: Twitter)

Like always Akshay Kumar will entertain moviegoers more than once this year. After Bell Bottom, Kumar will offer another venture called Prithviraj which will release in theatres on November 5. (Image: Twitter)

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey will release in theatres on November 5. (Image: Twitter)

The 2007 venture Bhool Bhulaiyaa will have a sequel this year starring Kartik Aaryan. The film will release in theatres on November 19. (Image: Twitter)