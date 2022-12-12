From John Wick: Chapter 4 to Oppenheimer, here are ten most anticipated movies of 2023

Start marking your calendars for some of the most anticipated release the year 2023 is bringing in for you. Here's a list of films you are eagerly waiting for.
Ten Most-Anticipated Movies of 2023
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | Directed By: James Mangold | Starring: Harrison Ford, Antonio Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook | Release date: June 30, 2023 | Experience the return of legendary hero, Indiana Jones, in the fifth installment of this beloved swashbuckling series of films. Finding himself in a new era, approaching retirement, Indy wrestles with fitting into a world that seems to have outgrown him. But as the tentacles of an all-too-familiar evil return in the form of an old rival, Indy must don his hat and pick up his whip once more to make sure an ancient and powerful artifact doesn't fall into the wrong hands. (Source: IMDB)
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts | Director Steven Caple Jr. | Starring: Ron Perlman (voice), Anthony Ramos, Peter Cullen (voice), Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez | Release date: June 9, 2023 | Set in the 1990s, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on an action-packed, globetrotting adventure as the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons join the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons on Earth. Noah, a sharp young guy from Brooklyn, and Elena, an ambitious, talented artifact researcher, are swept up in the conflict as Optimus Prime and the Autobots face a terrifying new nemesis bent on their destruction named Scourge. (Source: IMDB)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | Directed by: James Gunn | Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klmentieff, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki | Release date: May 5, 2023 | Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own - a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful. (Source: IMDB)
John Wick: Chapter 4 | Directed by: Chad Stahelski | Starring: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada | Release date: March 24, 2023 | John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. (Source: IMDB)
Oppenheimer | Directed by: Christopher Nolan | Starring: Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, Benny Safdie | Release date: July 21, 2023 | The story revolves around an American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. (Source: IMDB)
Wonka | Directed by: Paul King | Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key | Release date: December 15, 2023 | The story will focus specifically on a young Willy Wonka and how he met the Oompa-Loompas on one of his earliest adventures. (Source: IMDB)
Knights of the Zodiac | Director: Tomasz Baginski | Starring: Famke Janssen, Sean Bean, Madison Iseman, Mark Dacascos, Nick Stahl, Mackenyu, Diego Tinoco, David Torok | When a goddess of war reincarnates in the body of a young girl, street orphan Seiya discovers that he is destined to protect her and save the world. But only if he can face his own past and become a Knight of the Zodiac. (Source: IMDB)
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania | Directed by: Peyton Reed | Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jonathan Majors, Bill Murray | Release date: February 17, 2023 | Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. (Source: IMDB)
Knock at the Cabin | Director: M. Night Shyamalan | Starring: Dave Bautista, Ben Aldridge, Rupert Grint, and more | Release date: February 3, 2023 | While vacationing, a girl and her parents are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that the family make a choice to avert the apocalypse. (Source: IMDB)
The Little Mermaid | Directed by: Rob Marshall | Starring: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina | Release date: May 26, 2023 | The story A young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch, to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince. (Source: IMDB)