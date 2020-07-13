App
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 09:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

From Gulabo Sitabo to Sushant Singh's Chhichhore, here are most watched movies on smartphone recently

Viewership for movies and original series has increased since pre-COVID, according to recently released Nielsen data.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
1/6

Releasing directly on Amazon Prime Video, Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana started the heated debate on digital premieres. The film was the most watched film on smartphones between June 6 and July 3. Image: Twitter

2/6

Sushant Singh's Chhichhore on Disney+Hotstar is the second most-viewed film on smartphones, according to Nielsen data. (Image: News18)

3/6

Viewership for movies and original series has increased since pre-COVID, said the Nielsen data. Keerthy Suresh's Penguin ranks third on the list of most-watched films on smartphone. Penguin is another film that directly released on OTT, skipping theatrical release. Image: Twitter

4/6

Compared to pre-COVID period, movies have seen 21 percent increase in viewership between June 6 and July 3. Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 is the fourth most-watched film. Standing on rank three is 365 Days on Netflix. Image: Twitter

5/6

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ghoomketu, which was one of the first few films to have released directly on OTT (ZEE5), is still entertaining the digital audience. Image: Twitter

6/6

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 on Disney+Hotstar continues to be in the top 10 list of most viewed films on smartphones. Other films in the list include Chintu Ka Birthday on ZEE5, Crawl Amazon Prime Video, Ghapa Ghap on MX PLayer. Image: Twitter

First Published on Jul 13, 2020 09:30 pm

tags #Entertainment

