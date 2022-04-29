Flashback in Pics | Remembering iconic actor Irrfan Khan and his best films

Moneycontrol News

Indian cinema lost one of its most versatile actors Irrfan Khan on April 29, 2020. The National Award-winning actor was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection. He battled brain cancer for two long years. Khan's journey as an actor in the Hindi film industry started in 1988 with Mira Nair's 'Salaam Bombay'— a role that he landed while still studying at the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD). He was applauded several times in his illustrious showbiz career.Irrfan Khan is best remembered for playing the title role 'Maqbool' in Vishal Bhardwaj’s adaptation of Macbeth. The 2004 film also stars Tabu, Pankaj Kapur and Masumeh Makhija.“The Namesake” is a 2006 Mira Nair film, an adaptation of Jhumpa Lahiri’s novel by the same name. The critically acclaimed film portrays struggles of first-generation immigrants from West Bengal to the United States. The film also stars Tabu and Kal Penn. (Image: imdb)Irrfan Khan won the National Award for best actor for lead role in 'Paan Singh Tomar'. The 2012 film, written and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, is based on the true story of an Indian Olympian who turns into a dreaded outlaw. (Image: imdb)Irrfan Khan-starrer 'Hindi Medium' is quirky social commentary on the education system. A couple from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk aspires to give their daughter the best education so she can be a part of the elite of Delhi. The film was a huge hit in China, with collections crossing Rs 150 crore. (Image: imdb)