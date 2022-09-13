 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Emmy Awards 2022: Red carpet updates, celebrity arrivals and more

Moneycontrol News
Sep 13, 2022 / 05:35 AM IST

Emmy Awards 2022: Celebrities have started arriving at the 74th Emmy Awards red carpet.

Zendaya attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater. She has been nominated once again for her role as Rue on 'Euphoria'

Zendaya attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater. She has been nominated once again for her role as Rue on 'Euphoria' Sandra Oh, nominated for her power-packed performance in Killing Eve, at the Emmy Awards 2022 red carpet Andrew Garfield was nominated in the category of 'Lead actor, limited series or movie' Double nominee Julia Garner (Ozark and Inventing Anna) turned heads at the 74th Emmy Awards red carpet.
Rachel Brosnahan attends the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Actor and comedian Ben Stiller arrived at the Emmys with daughter Ella Barry Williams, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Christopher Knight, and Eve Plumb attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
first published: Sep 13, 2022 05:29 am
