Emmy Awards 2022: Red carpet updates, celebrity arrivals and more

Moneycontrol News

Zendaya attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater. She has been nominated once again for her role as Rue on 'Euphoria'Sandra Oh, nominated for her power-packed performance in Killing Eve, at the Emmy Awards 2022 red carpetAndrew Garfield was nominated in the category of 'Lead actor, limited series or movie'Double nominee Julia Garner (Ozark and Inventing Anna) turned heads at the 74th Emmy Awards red carpet.Rachel Brosnahan attends the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.Actor and comedian Ben Stiller arrived at the Emmys with daughter EllaBarry Williams, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Christopher Knight, and Eve Plumb attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California