    Emmy Awards 2022: Red carpet updates, celebrity arrivals and more

    Emmy Awards 2022: Celebrities have started arriving at the 74th Emmy Awards red carpet.

    September 13, 2022 / 05:35 AM IST
    Zendaya at 2022 Emmys
    Zendaya attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater. She has been nominated once again for her role as Rue on 'Euphoria'
    Sandra Oh
    Sandra Oh, nominated for her power-packed performance in Killing Eve, at the Emmy Awards 2022 red carpet
    Andrew Garfield Emmys
    Andrew Garfield was nominated in the category of 'Lead actor, limited series or movie'
    Julia Garner Emmys 2022
    Double nominee Julia Garner (Ozark and Inventing Anna) turned heads at the 74th Emmy Awards red carpet.
    Rachel Brosnahan
    Rachel Brosnahan attends the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.
    Ben Stiller
    Actor and comedian Ben Stiller arrived at the Emmys with daughter Ella
    Barry Williams, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen,
    Barry Williams, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Christopher Knight, and Eve Plumb attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
    Tags: #Emmy Awards 2022 #Zendaya
    first published: Sep 13, 2022 05:29 am
