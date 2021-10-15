Dussehra 2021 | Bollywood films that capture the essence of Dussehra celebration

Indian films often show Indian culture and celebrate Indian festivals. From Holi to Dussehra, every festival’s celebration and joy have been a key part of Bollywood films. Dussehra, also known as Vijaydashami, is a major Hindu festival celebrated at the end of Navaratri. The festival is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana. On Dassehra, an effigy of Ravana, symbolising evil, is burnt, marking evil’s destruction. Here is a list of films that feature the Dussehra festival in their narrative.

Kalank | Abhishek Verman’s multi-starrer film features Dussehra. In the scene where Roop, played by Alia Bhatt, meets Zafar, Varun Dhawan, a Ravana effigy is burning in the background.

Swades | One of the best films of Shah Rukh Khan, Swades, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, features Dussehra narrative in the song ‘Pal Pal hai Bhaari’. Actress Gayatri’s character Gita is seen dressed up as Sita and enacting the scene from Ashok Vatika along with Ravana.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan | Dussehra celebration is featured in this Kabir Khan film starring Salman Khan, as Bajrangi, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, as Rasika. Bajrangi and Rasika are seen preparing for Ramleela and Ravana Dahan.

Marjaavan | Milap Zaveri’s film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria has a Dussehra celebration scene in the end where the actor is seen fighting with the villain Ritesh Deshmukh and wins to prove the victory of the evil.