Dussehra 2021 | Bollywood films that capture the essence of Dussehra celebration

From Holi to Dussehra, every festival’s celebration and joy have been a key part of Bollywood films. Dussehra, also known as Vijaydashami, is a major Hindu festival celebrated at the end of Navaratri. The festival is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana.

Moneycontrol News
October 15, 2021 / 02:37 PM IST
Indian cinema often show Indian culture and celebrate Indian festivals. From Holi to Dussehra, every festival’s celebration and joy has been a key part of Bollywood films. Dussehra, also known as Vijaydashami, is a major Hindu festival celebrated at the end of Navaratri. The festival is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana. On Dassehra, an effigy of Ravana, symbolizing evil, is killed with fire, marking evil’s destruction. Here’s we bring you a list of films that feature the Dussehra festival in their narrative.
Kalank | Abhishek Verman’s multi-starrer film feature Dussehra. In the sequence where Roop, played by Alia Bhatt, meets Zafar, Varun Dhawan, for the time shows Ravana effigy burning in the backdrop.
Swades | Shah Rukh Khan’s one of the best film, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, features Dussehra narrative in the song ‘Pal Pal hai Bhaari’. Actress Gayatri’s characted Gita was seen dressed up as Sita and enacting the scene from Ashok Vatika along with Ravana. In the end the God Ram character burn Ravana effigy with his arrow to show victory of good and truth over evil.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan | Dussehra celebration is featured in Kabir Khan film starring Salman Khan, as Bajrangi and Kareena Kapoor Khan, as Rasika. Bajrangi and Rasaki are seen preparing for Ramleela and Ravana Dahan.
Marjaavan | Milap Zaveri’s film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria has a Dussehra celebration scene in the end where the actor is seen fighting with the villain Ritesh Deshmukh and wins to prove the victory of the evil.
Ra.One | Anubhav Sinha directorial was a modern-day retellingof Ramayana with a sci-fi twist. The antagonist Arjun Rampal character Ra.One made an entry to real-life from a video game. In one of the scene, burning Ravana effigy was shown in the backdrop while he was walking.
Tags: #Bollywood #Dussehra #Dussehra celebration #Entertainment #Ravana #Slideshow
