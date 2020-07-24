Dil Bechara on Disney+ Hotstar: 10 reasons Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie is a must-watch

Here are the 10 reasons why you should watch Sushant Singh Rajput's last film. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara is set to be premiered on July 24 on Disney+Hotstar. As a tribute to the late actor, the makers thought it would be a heartfelt tribute to release the film on OTT platform for his fans to see him perform once again. Here are 10 reasons why you watch Sushant Singh Rajput's last film. (Image: Twitter/@DisneyplusHSVIP) 2/11 Dil Bechara will be marked and remembered as Sushant Singh Rajput's last film. His tragic death has taken his fans and Bollywood completely in shock. (Image: News18 ) 3/11 Directed by Mukesh Chabra, Dil Bechara is based on John Green's bestselling novel The Fault In Our Stars. The film is based on the life of two teens who fall in love after meeting at a cancer support group. It's a tale of love, hope and loss that will take you on a roller coaster ride of emotions. (Image: Twitter/@itsSSR) 4/11 John Green's sixth novel The Fault in Our Stars was a massive hit. The title of the book was inspired by Act 1, Scene 2 of Shakespeare's most popular play Julius Caesar, in which the nobleman Cassius says to Brutus: "The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, / But in ourselves, that we are underlings." It was later turned into an American romantic drama film directed by Josh Boone with the same name with Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort playing the lead role. (Image: Instagram/@sanjanasanghi96)) 5/11 Another reason to watch Dil Bechara is the music which is by A R Rahman. The name itself is enough to make one excited about the upcoming songs. Songs like the title track Dil Bechara, Taare Gin, Maskhari, Main Tumhara, Khulke Jeene Ka are topping the charts. (Image: Twitter) 6/11 The amazing cast of the film is also one of the reasons to watch this film. In addition to Sushant Singh Rajput , this is also Sanjana Sanghi debut release. The actor acted earlier in Rockstar and Fukrey returns. Dil Bechara has great support cast with actors like Javed Jaffrey, Swastika Mukherjee of Paatal Lok fame, Saswata Chatterjee of Kahaani fame, Milind Gunaji of the 2002's Devdas fame and Sahil Vaid of Badrinath Ki Dulhania fame. It is also said that actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing an integral character in the film. (Image: Twitter) 7/11 Even though it is an adapted storyline, there is a certain freshness to the film. The movie has all the element of drama, love and lot of emotions. Sushant who is seen playing the the role who is full of hope and positivity will make you miss him more for sure. (Image: Instagram Sanjana Sanghi) 8/11 Team Dil Bechara recently played a heart-warming musical tribute to the film's lead actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The musical team of the film, including AR Rahman, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Mohit Chauhan, Jonita Gandhi and Amitabh Bhattacharya remembered the late actor by performing soulful tracks from the film through a virtual concert. The movies is expected to be a fine musical. (Image: Mukesh Chabra Instagram) 9/11 Dil Bechara will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India on July 24 at 7.30 pm. Apart from India, it will be available for all users in the USA, UK and Canada. You can watch it whenever you feel like at your home comfort. (Image: Sanjhana Sanghi Instagram) 10/11 Uday Shankar, President – The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India, said that the movie will be available to both subscribers and non -subscribers. (Image: Sanjhana Sanghi Instgram) 11/11 Do you need one more reason to watch it? For some, this may be the only reason: a certain starry-eyed young man from Bihar, who made it big in Bollywood without any backing. This is the last chance to watch him in a movie. (Image: Twitter) First Published on Jul 24, 2020 03:18 pm