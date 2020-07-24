Dil Bechara on Disney+ Hotstar: 10 reasons Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie is a must-watch

John Green's sixth novel The Fault in Our Stars was a massive hit. The title of the book was inspired by Act 1, Scene 2 of Shakespeare's most popular play Julius Caesar, in which the nobleman Cassius says to Brutus: "The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, / But in ourselves, that we are underlings." It was later turned into an American romantic drama film directed by Josh Boone with the same name with Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort playing the lead role. (Image: Instagram/@sanjanasanghi96))