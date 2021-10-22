MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsEntertainment

COVID-19 | Mumbai cinema halls reopen today after 18 months

To minimise the danger of the virus, only those with COVID-19 vaccination certificates or with a “safe status” on the state-run health app will be allowed to enter the theatres. Masks and temperature checks are mandatory and no food or beverages will be allowed inside.

Moneycontrol News
October 22, 2021 / 04:38 PM IST
Mumbai theatres reopened on October 22 after more than 18 months of closure due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the last of the many restrictions to go amid a decline in virus cases. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai theatres reopened on October 22 after more than 18 months of closure due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the last of the many restrictions to go amid a decline in virus cases. (Image: Reuters)
Theatres opened to half capacity, following the guidelines released last month, but struggled to lure the public back. (Image: News18)
Theatres opened to half capacity, following the guidelines released last month, but struggled to lure the public back. (Image: News18)
To minimize the danger of the virus, only those with COVID-19 vaccination certificates or with a “safe status” on the state-run health app will be allowed to enter the theaters. Masks and temperature checks are mandatory and no food or beverages will be allowed inside. (Image: News18)
To minimise the danger of the virus, only those with COVID-19 vaccination certificates or with a “safe status” on the state-run health app will be allowed to enter the theatres. Masks and temperature checks are mandatory and no food or beverages will be allowed inside. (Image: News18)
Theaters elsewhere in the country are already running shows. (Image: News18)
Theatres elsewhere in the country are already running shows. (Image: News18)
Mumbai city has been one of the country’s worst-affected by the pandemic but has gradually reopened following a decline in both COVID-19 cases and deaths. Cinemas there, however, are among the last public places to reopen — a hugely symbolic move in the country's financial capital also known for its Bollywood film industry. (Image: News18)
Mumbai city has been one of the country’s worst-affected by the pandemic but has gradually reopened following a decline in both COVID-19 cases and deaths. Cinemas there, however, are among the last public places to reopen — a hugely symbolic move in the country's financial capital also known for its Bollywood film industry. (Image: News18)
The restrictions imposed on movie theaters to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have hurt operators. But the industry is expected to rebound. Filmmakers have lined up major big-ticket releases ahead of Diwali, when sales peak and audiences flock to theaters. (Image: Reuters)
The restrictions imposed on movie theatres to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have hurt operators. But the industry is expected to rebound. Filmmakers have lined up major big-ticket releases ahead of Diwali, when sales peak and audiences flock to theaters. (Image: Reuters)
The return to cinemas in Mumbai comes a day after India celebrated its one billionth COVID-19 vaccine dose. About half of nearly 1.4 billion people have received at least one dose while around 20 percent are fully immunized, according to Our World in Data. (Image: AP)
The return to cinemas in Mumbai comes a day after India celebrated its one billionth COVID-19 vaccine dose. About half of nearly 1.4 billion people have received at least one dose while around 20 percent are fully immunised, according to Our World in Data. (Image: AP)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Coornavirus #Covid-19 #Entertainment #India #Mumbai Cinema #Slideshow
first published: Oct 22, 2021 04:38 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.