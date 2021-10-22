COVID-19 | Mumbai cinema halls reopen today after 18 months

Mumbai theatres reopened on October 22 after more than 18 months of closure due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the last of the many restrictions to go amid a decline in virus cases. (Image: Reuters)

Theatres opened to half capacity, following the guidelines released last month, but struggled to lure the public back. (Image: News18)

To minimise the danger of the virus, only those with COVID-19 vaccination certificates or with a “safe status” on the state-run health app will be allowed to enter the theatres. Masks and temperature checks are mandatory and no food or beverages will be allowed inside. (Image: News18)

Theatres elsewhere in the country are already running shows. (Image: News18)

Mumbai city has been one of the country’s worst-affected by the pandemic but has gradually reopened following a decline in both COVID-19 cases and deaths. Cinemas there, however, are among the last public places to reopen — a hugely symbolic move in the country's financial capital also known for its Bollywood film industry. (Image: News18)

The restrictions imposed on movie theatres to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have hurt operators. But the industry is expected to rebound. Filmmakers have lined up major big-ticket releases ahead of Diwali, when sales peak and audiences flock to theaters. (Image: Reuters)