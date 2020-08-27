172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|trends|entertainment|celebrity-couples-who-announced-pregnancies-became-parents-during-covid-19-times-5763521.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Celebrity couples who announced pregnancies, became parents during COVID-19 times

This year, some of the most loved power couples and celebrities across the world announced their plans to grow their families or becoming parents, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli shared a picture of her flaunting her baby bump to announce the news of the pregnancy

Kareena pregnancy glow (1)

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor will be welcoming her second baby with actor Saif Ali Khan soon. The couple had made the announcement in August.

Cricketer Hardik Pandya became a father with his partner Natasa Stankovic in July.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and husband Raj Kundra welcomed their second child, a baby girl in Februrary, before the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in India

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and husband Raj Kundra welcomed their second child, a baby girl, in February, before the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in India.

Singer Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner's daughter Willa was born in July

Katy Perry broke the news of her pregnancy in March by releasing a music video. This will be her first child with husband Orlando Bloom.

Singer John Legend and Chrissy Teigen announced they are expecting their third child together a music video

Singer John Legend and Chrissy Teigen announced they are expecting their third child together with a music video.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik will be welcoming their first baby in September.

First Published on Aug 27, 2020 04:41 pm

tags #celebrities #coronavirus #Parenthood #pregnancy

