Asha Parekh to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award; a look at her stellar life

Moneycontrol News

Veteran actor Asha Parekh will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke award – India’s highest award in the field of cinema – for 2020. A glimpse into her stellar life and career. (Image: News18 Creative)Asha Parekh started her career as a child artist under the screen name Baby Asha Parekh. Film director Bimal Roy saw her dance at a stage function and cast her at the age of 10 in film Maa (1952). (Image: News18 Creative)Along with Hindi films, Parekh acted in a few Gujarati and Punjabi films, and one Kannada film. She stopped acting in films in 1995 to pursue directing and producing television serials. (Image: News18 Creative)Here are some iconic films of Asha Parekh you must watch. (Image: News18 Creative)Padma Shri, Filmfare Lifetime, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, are some of the many honours and awards bestowed on Asha Parekh. (Image: News18 Creative)