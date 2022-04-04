And the Grammy goes to... | Here are the winners of the 64th awards

Moneycontrol News

Jon Batiste, winner of the awards for best American roots performance for "Cry," best American roots song for "Cry," best music video for "Freedom," best score soundtrack for visual media for "Soul," and album of the year for "We Are," at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Batiste had the most Grammy Award nominations and his five wins outpaced everyone yet he somehow seemed the biggest surprise on a joyous night for music. (Image: AP)Anderson .Paak, left, and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic accept the award for record of the year for "Leave the Door Open" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3, in Las Vegas. Silk Sonic won four Grammys. (Image: AP)Olivia Rodrigo, winner of the awards for best pop vocal album for "Sour," best new artist and best pop solo performance for "Drivers License," poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3. (Image: AP)Doja Cat, left, and SZA, winners of best pop duo/group performance for "Kiss Me More," pose in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. (Image: AP)H.E.R., winner of the award for best traditional R&B performance for "Fight For You," poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, in Las Vegas. (Image: AP)Carrie Underwood, winner of the award for best roots gospel album for "My Savior," poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (Image: AP)Kalani Pe'a, winner of the award for best regional roots musical album for "Kau Ka Pe'a," at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (Image: AP)Ricky Riccardi, winner of the award for best album note for "The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966". (Image: AP)Soja, winners of the award for best reggae album for "Beauty in the Silence," pose in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, in Las Vegas. (Image: AP)Tyrone Lindqvist, from left, Jon George, and James Hunt of Rufus Du Sol, Jason Evigan and Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, winners of Best Dance/Electronic Recording for "Alive," at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (Image: AP)Ann Mincieli accepts the award for best immersive audio album for "Alicia" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards 2022. (Image: AP)Joseph Patel, from left, Questlove, David Dinerstein and Robert Fyvolent, winners of the award for best music film for "Summer of Soul," pose in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Image: AP)David Zonshine, left, and Olivia Harrison accept the award for best boxed or special limited edition package for "All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (Image: AP)Mitch Wong, left, and Dwan Hill accept the contemporary Christian music performance song award for "Believe For It" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (Image: AP)xxx poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, in Las Vegas. (Image: AP)Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music accept the award for best contemporary Christian music album for "Old Church Basement" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (Image: AP)Carlos Rafael Rivera poses in the press room with the award for best score soundtrack for visual media for "The Queen's Gambit" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, in Las Vegas. (Image: AP)Angelique Kidjo poses in the press room with the award for best global music album for "Mother Nature" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (Image: AP)Abigail Barlow, left, and Emily Bear pose in the press room with the award for best musical theater album for "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (Image: AP)Michael Romanowski, winner of the awards for best engineered album, classical, and best immersive audio album (63rd Grammy season) for "Soundtrack of the American Soldier," poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. (Image: AP)Falu, winner of the award for best children's music album for "A Colorful World". (Image: AP)St. Vincent, winner of the award for best alternative music album for "Daddy's Home". (Image: AP)Sangeeta Kaur, from left, Hila Plitmann, and Xanthe Vlasse pose in the press room with award for best classical solo vocal for "Mythologies". (Image: AP)Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, from left, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, and Luke McEndarfer, winners of the award for best choral performance for "Mahler: Symphony No. 8 'Symphony of A Thousand.'" (Image: AP)Baby Keem, winner of the award for best rap performance for "Family Ties". (Image: AP)Chris Stapleton, winner of the awards for best country album for "Starting Over," best country song for "Cold," and best country solo performance for "You Should Probably Leave". (Image: AP)Jazmine Sullivan, winner of the awards for best R&B performance for "Pick Up Your Feelings," and best R&B album for "Heaux Tales". (Image: AP)J.T. Cure, from left, Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb, and Derek Mixon, winners of the award for best country song for "Cold". (Image: AP)Cedric Burnside, winner of Best Traditional Blues Album for "I Be Trying". (Image: AP)Aubrey Johnson, niece of Lyle Mays, poses in the press room on behalf of Mays with the award for best instrumental composition at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. (Image: AP)Lucky Daye, winner of the award for best progressive R&B album for "Table For Two," poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (Image: AP)Stewart Copeland, left, and Ricky Kej pose in the press room with the award for best new age album for "Divine Tides" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (Image: AP)Jake Silverman, left, and Charlie Rosen pose in the press room with the award for best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella for "Meta Knight's Revenge, from Kirby Superstar" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, in Las Vegas. (Image: AP)Arooj Aftab poses in the press room with the award for best global music performance for "Mohabbat" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (Image: AP)