    Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding | Cute moments of adorable couple

    After many speculations and wedding rumours about one of the most adorable Bollywood couples, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is all set to tie the knot. Wedding festivities have kicked off. Family and guests are arriving to bless the couple at Vastu where the wedding is about to happen. The couples cute moments and appearances together has created a buzz. Let’s take a look at the loved-up pictures of Ranbir and Alia before marriage. (Image: Twitter)

    Moneycontrol News
    April 14, 2022 / 04:25 PM IST
    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up shooting of Ayan Mukerji’s directorial ‘Brahmastra’ in Varanasi. Alia took to social media to share the pictures from the shoot as they wrap the filming. (Image: Twitter)
    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor visited the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Temple during the Brahmastra film shoot. (Image: Twitter)
    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt enjoying vacation in Jodhpur. The couple visited Jodhpur to celebrate the actor’s 39th birthday. (Image: Twitter)
    The couple celebrated Diwali festival last year with their friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. (Image: Twitter)
    Adorable moment between the couple during the Brahmastra press meet. (Image: Twitter)
    first published: Apr 14, 2022 04:25 pm
