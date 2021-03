Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announced the list of nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards on March 15. It is the most diverse Oscars nominees list ever. Nomadland filmmaker Chloe Zhao has made the history becoming the first woman of color to be nominated for Best Director at the Oscars. The main event is to be held on April 25. Many films – Mank, Minari, Nomadland and Sound of Metal – all have scored multiple nominations for the Academy Awards. Here are the leading nominees from the diversified list. (Image: Twitter)

Mank - 10 nominations | David Fincher’s “Mank” led nominations to the 93rd Academy Awards with 10 nods. 1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing wit and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish "Citizen Kane." A tale of Old Hollywood is a well-acted ode to a bygone era.

Minari - 6 nominations | The Korean American family film is one of the most family films and shows all ranges of emotion. The film which portrays a Korean family pursuing American dream, scored six Oscar nominations. (Image: imdb.com)

Nomadland - 6 nominations | The 2020 American drama film directed by Chloe Zhao has won many top prizes. The film is about a woman in her sixties who, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad. (Image: AP)

The Father - 6 nominations | The 2020 drama film directed by Florian Zeller is based on his 2012 play Le Pere. The film is about an aging man who must deal with his progressing memory loss. The film was acclaimed by critics who applauded its portrayal of dementia. (Image: imdb.com)

Judas and the Black Messiah - 6 nominations | The 2021 American biographical drama film has earned 6 nods in many categories of Oscars Awards nominees. The film makes history as first best picture nominee with all black producers. (Image: imdb.com)

Sound of Metal - 6 nominations | The 2019 American drama film is about a heavy-metal drummer's life thrown into freefall when he begins to lose his hearing. The film and its characters has won many awards and is up to add more in its bag in Oscars. (Image: imdb.com)