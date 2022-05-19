English
    75th Cannes Film Festival | Tom Cruise, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, other celebs dazzle at red carpet

    Tom Cruise jets into Cannes on May 18 for the first time in 30 years to launch "Top Gun: Maverick", and much has changed in the film industry since his last visit -- except his continued box office power. A look at the other celebrities who graced the Cannes red carpet.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 19, 2022 / 03:47 PM IST
    Jennifer Connelly, and Tom Cruise pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, May 18. (Image: AP)
    Jon Hamm, from left, Danny Ramirez, Lewis Pullman, Greg Tarzan Davis, Jay Ellis, Jennifer Connelly, Tom Cruise, Glen Powell, Joseph Kosinski, and producer Jerry Bruckheimer pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, May 18. (Image: AP)
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, May 18. (Image: AP)
    German influencer Leonie Hanne poses as she arrives for the screening of the film "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18. (Image: AFP)
    US actress Elle Fanning arrives for the screening of the film "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18. (Image: AFP)
    Cristiano Sassella, from left, Alessandro Borghi, Charlotte Vandermeersch, director Felix van Groeningen, Lupo Barbiero, and Luca Marinelli pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Eight Mountains' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, May 18. (Image: AP)
    Indian actress Pooja Hegde arrives for the screening of the film "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18. (Image: AFP)
    Indian model and influencer Malvika Sitlani arrives for the screening of the film "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18. (Image: AFP)
    Miles Teller, left, and Keleigh Sperry pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, May 18. (Image: AP)
    Jennifer Connelly poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, May 18. (Image: AP)
    Grace Elizabeth poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, May 18. (Image: AP) (With inputs from AP and AFP)
    first published: May 19, 2022 03:46 pm
