74th Emmy Awards: A look at the list of winners in key categories

Jesse Armstrong’s Succession, an HBO drama about a topsy-turvy media dynasty, won the best drama Emmy, the second time for the series, at the 74th Emmy Awards. Another HBO humdinger, The White Lotus, made a sensation at the Emmys, winning 10 awards altogether. Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 74th Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on September 12.OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES: SuccessionOUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES: Ted LassoLEAD ACTOR, DRAMA: Lee Jung-jae, Squid GameLEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA: Zendaya, EuphoriaLEAD ACTOR, COMEDY: Jason Sudeikis, Ted LassoLEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY: Jean Smart, HacksSUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA: Matthew Macfadyen, SuccessionSUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA: Julia Garner, OzarkSUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY: Brett Goldstein, Ted LassoSUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott ElementaryOUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES: The White LotusLEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Michael Keaton, DopesickLEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Amanda Seyfried, The DropoutSUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES: Murray Bartlett, The White LotusSUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus