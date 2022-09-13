74th Emmy Awards: A look at the list of winners in key categories

HBO's "Succession" took top honours for best drama, "Ted Lasso" repeated for best comedy, and "The White Lotus" won the Emmy for best limited series.
Jesse Armstrong’s Succession, an HBO drama about a topsy-turvy media dynasty, won the best drama Emmy, the second time for the series, at the 74th Emmy Awards. Another HBO humdinger, The White Lotus, made a sensation at the Emmys, winning 10 awards altogether. Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 74th Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on September 12.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES: Succession
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES: Ted Lasso
LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA: Zendaya, Euphoria
LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY: Jean Smart, Hacks
SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA: Julia Garner, Ozark
SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES: The White Lotus
LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus