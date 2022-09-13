English
    74th Emmy Awards: A look at the list of winners in key categories

    HBO's "Succession" took top honours for best drama, "Ted Lasso" repeated for best comedy, and "The White Lotus" won the Emmy for best limited series.

    September 13, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST
    Jesse Armstrong’s Succession, an HBO drama about a topsy-turvy media dynasty, won the best drama Emmy, the second time for the series, at the 74th Emmy Awards. Another HBO humdinger, The White Lotus, made a sensation at the Emmys, winning 10awards altogether. Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 74th Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on September 12.
    Jesse Armstrong’s Succession, an HBO drama about a topsy-turvy media dynasty, won the best drama Emmy, the second time for the series, at the 74th Emmy Awards. Another HBO humdinger, The White Lotus, made a sensation at the Emmys, winning 10 awards altogether. Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 74th Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on September 12.
    first published: Sep 13, 2022 02:42 pm
