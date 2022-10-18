 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Endless horror': Air India flyers share images of 'broken seats, filthy floor' on flights

Ankita Sengupta
Oct 18, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST

Smita Prakash, editor of news agency ANI, recently shared pictures of an Air India flight her cousin took to fly from Delhi to San Francisco. The business class section of the flight appeared to be in shambles.

Poor condition of seats in business class of an Air India flight. (Image credit: @smitaprakash/Twitter)

Poor condition of seats in business class of an Air India flight. (Image credit: @smitaprakash/Twitter) Photos also show the malfunctioning entertainment devices and filthy floor on the Air India flight. (Image credit: @smitaprakash/Twitter) Due to the poor condition of the seats in the business class, the flyer was forced to use a non-reclining seat at the end of the row. (Image credit: @smitaprakash/Twitter) Another flyer, Sahil Sharma, who had taken a different Air India flight shared visuals of the "filthy" lavatory. (Image credit: @sahiltinnu/Twitter)
Sahil Sharma, who flew from Delhi to San Francisco, also claimed that the Air India's in-flight entertainment devices were out of order even thought the ticket cost a bomb. (Image credit: @sahiltinnu/Twitter)
Ankita Sengupta
first published: Oct 18, 2022 04:30 pm
